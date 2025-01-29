



The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) of India has approved a significant procurement deal worth over ₹10,000 crore for the Indian Army's Pinaka rocket systems. This decision was made during a meeting held on January 29, 2025, and marks a crucial step in enhancing the Army's artillery capabilities.





The contract is primarily focused on acquiring ammunition for the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system, which includes high-explosive munitions and area denial munitions.





The project will be executed by two key manufacturers: Solar Industries, based in Nagpur, and Munitions India Limited (MIL), a public sector undertaking formed from the former Ordnance Factory Board.





The breakdown of the contracts includes approximately ₹5,700 crore for high-explosive ammunition and ₹4,500 crore for area denial munitions.





The Pinaka rocket system has been instrumental in enhancing the Indian Army's operational capabilities, particularly in high-altitude regions along the northern borders with China. It is known for its precision and extended range, with current variants capable of striking targets up to 75 km away, and future enhancements aiming for ranges up to 120 km. This artillery system has already seen deployment in various operations and is expected to play a pivotal role in modernizing India's defence infrastructure.





The approval of this deal not only strengthens India's indigenous defence manufacturing but also aligns with the government's broader strategy to boost local production capabilities in defence sectors. With ongoing advancements and trials for new variants of the Pinaka rockets, including guided versions, the Indian Army is poised to significantly upgrade its artillery arsenal in the coming years.





This deal reflects India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing while also ensuring that its armed forces are equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry.





ANI







