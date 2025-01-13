



China has recently conducted military drills near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, prompting heightened vigilance from Indian forces. These exercises were carried out by a regiment of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the Xinjiang Military Command and featured advanced military technologies including all-terrain vehicles, drones, unmanned systems, and exoskeletons designed to enhance soldier mobility and endurance in high-altitude conditions.





The timing of these drills is particularly notable as they coincide with the upcoming Indian Army Day on January 15, 2025, and follow a period of fragile peace between India and China.





This peace was notably established after a disengagement agreement signed in October 2024, which allowed both nations to resume patrolling in sensitive areas such as Depsang and Demchok—regions that have been contentious in the past due to military standoffs.





In response to these drills, the Indian Army has increased its alertness and is accelerating its military modernization efforts in Ladakh. This includes conducting winter warfare exercises, upgrading infrastructure, and deploying advanced surveillance systems to monitor Chinese movements effectively. Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has described the situation along the LAC as "sensitive but stable," emphasizing the need for ongoing efforts to restore trust between the two militaries.





Despite recent agreements aimed at reducing tensions, both countries continue to maintain significant troop deployments along the LAC.





Reports indicate that China has not reduced its military presence since the clashes in Galwan Valley in 2020, with over 120,000 troops stationed in forward positions across various sectors of the disputed border.





The ongoing military activities from both sides underscore the delicate balance of power and the potential for renewed tensions in this strategically significant region.





