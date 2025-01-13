



India's defence exports have significantly expanded, reaching a record ₹21,083 crore (approximately $2.63 billion) in the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a growth of 32.5% from the previous year. This surge reflects a 31-fold increase over the past decade, with exports now spanning around 100 countries globally, including major destinations such as the United States, France, and Armenia.





The United States is the largest importer of Indian defence components, primarily sourcing sub-systems and parts for aircraft and helicopters. France and Armenia follow closely, with Armenia being noted as the biggest client for finished weapon systems like the Akash air defence missiles and BrahMos cruise missiles.





India's defence exports portfolio include a wide range of products such as:



