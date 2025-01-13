



India's Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, confirmed that the country will not reduce its troop presence along the border with China during the winter months.





This decision reflects India's commitment to maintaining a robust military posture amid ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, which remains described as "sensitive but stable".





General Dwivedi emphasised that the current deployment is both balanced and capable of addressing any potential challenges that may arise. He noted that traditional patrolling and grazing activities have resumed in areas like Depsang and Demchok, where disengagement had previously occurred.





The Army Chief also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance border infrastructure and overall military capabilities in the region.





This announcement comes in the context of a broader diplomatic thaw between India and China, which has seen recent agreements aimed at stabilizing the border situation. However, despite these diplomatic moves, India remains vigilant and committed to ensuring its national security through sustained military readiness.





Reuters







