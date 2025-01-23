



Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has publicly urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advocate for the rights of over 20,000 Indian immigrants facing potential deportation from the United States.





This call comes in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcements regarding immigration policies that threaten the status of these individuals, who have made significant contributions to American society and economy.





In a detailed post on social media, Surjewala emphasized the sacrifices made by Indian immigrants, who often leave their homes in search of better opportunities. He criticised the Indian government's perceived silence and compliance with U.S. policies, suggesting that this stance undermines the dignity and aspirations of these immigrants.





Surjewala highlighted that these individuals are not "interlopers or intruders," but rather hardworking contributors to their communities in the U.S., and called upon Modi to uphold India's democratic values and principles of equality and justice while defending their rights.





Surjewala also referenced a sermon by Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who urged Trump to show mercy towards immigrants, stating that the majority are not criminals and deserve compassion.





He implored Modi to emulate Budde's moral courage in addressing the plight of Indian immigrants and to confront Trump directly about these issues.





ANI







