



Dr. K. Rajalakshmi Menon, the Director General of Aeronautical Systems at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), delivered a significant inaugural address at the ET Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing Summit 2024. In her speech, she emphasized India's commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence, particularly in aerospace technologies.





Ambitious Goals





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting its sights on ambitious goals for the year 2025, as articulated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the recent 67th Foundation Day celebrations. The overarching theme for this year has been declared as the "Year of Reforms," with a strong emphasis on enhancing India's defence capabilities through innovation and collaboration.





India aims to become a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047, which reflects the nation's long-term vision for growth and development.





1. Completion of 100 Projects: Rajnath Singh has called for the completion of 100 critical projects by the next Foundation Day. This target aims to showcase DRDO's capabilities and ensure that India remains at the forefront of technological advancements in defence.

2. Focus on Indigenous Development: There is a strong push for indigenous technology development, with each DRDO lab encouraged to identify two to three critical projects that align with national defence needs. This initiative is expected to bolster India's strategic capabilities and reduce dependency on foreign technologies.

3. Increased Collaboration With Private Sector: The DRDO is urged to enhance its collaboration with private industries, including technology transfers and licensing agreements. This approach aims to foster innovation and increase participation from various stakeholders, including start-ups, in defence R&D efforts.

4. Technological Advancements: The organization is tasked with staying updated on global technological trends and developing niche technologies that can address contemporary challenges in modern warfare. This includes focusing on dual-use technologies that can benefit both defence and civilian sectors.





Indigenous Focus





There is a strong emphasis on enhancing indigenous research, development, and manufacturing capabilities within the defence sector. This is part of a broader strategy to reduce dependency on foreign technologies and foster local innovation. Encouraging domestic manufacturing of defence equipment, which not only strengthens national security but also boosts the local economy.





DRDO has made significant strides in indigenous development through:





Projects And Programs: Initiatives like the development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Akash missile system, and various unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) showcase DRDO's commitment to building homegrown solutions.





Collaborative Efforts: Partnering with Indian industries to co-develop technologies, thereby fostering a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Technology Transfer: Collaborating with private industries and academic institutions to facilitate technology transfer and enhance local capabilities.





Aerospace Technologies





Dr. Menon highlighted the critical role of aerospace technologies in achieving these objectives, indicating that advancements in this area are vital for national security and technological independence.





Innovation





Innovation is at the core of DRDO's mission. The organization focuses on:





Research And Development: Investing in cutting-edge research to create advanced defence technologies, including missiles, drones, and electronic warfare systems.





Start-up Engagement: Promoting innovation by engaging with start-ups and entrepreneurs to harness new ideas and technologies for defence applications.





DRDO's vision emphasises creating a self-sustaining defence industry that can meet the needs of the armed forces while contributing to national security and economic growth. This approach not only enhances operational readiness but also positions India as a global player in defence technology.





Through these initiatives, India seeks to position itself as a leader in defence manufacturing and technology, aligning with global standards while catering to its unique strategic needs.





ET Manufacturing







