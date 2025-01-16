



In a significant advancement for space surveillance, the SCOT (Space Camera for Object Tracking) satellite was launched on January 14, 2025, aboard SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission. This mission, spearheaded by the Indian space tech start-up Digantara, aims to revolutionize how humanity monitors and manages space traffic. With the increasing threat posed by space debris, which has already led to the loss of satellites in the past, SCOT is designed to provide unmatched precision in tracking Resident Space Objects (RSOs), including those as small as 5 cm.





SCOT is a cutting-edge Space Situational Awareness (SSA) satellite that leverages patented dual-lens optical technology to precisely monitor and track objects in space from space. The system integrates advanced optical sensors capable of high-resolution imaging and near real-time data processing, providing unparalleled accuracy in object detection and tracking. By operating from space, SCOT overcomes atmospheric distortions that affect ground-based tracking systems, ensuring a seamless and reliable monitoring capability. It is engineered to track Resident Space Objects (RSOs) as small as 5 cm.





SCOT will operate in a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 550 kilometers, enhancing its ability to monitor objects in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) more effectively than existing systems. Traditional sensors often face limitations due to weather conditions and restricted fields of view; however, SCOT's advanced technology promises higher revisit rates and improved tracking accuracy. This capability is crucial as the space environment becomes increasingly congested with satellites from various commercial ventures.





Anirudh Sharma, CEO of Digantara, emphasized the importance of this mission for national security and economic stability, stating that satellites are integral to the global economy and disruptions can have cascading effects on Earth. The launch of SCOT marks a pivotal moment in establishing a comprehensive surveillance network that not only enhances safety but also supports sustainable space operations amidst growing competition in the orbital domain.





As we approach T-7 hours to Mission SCOT, this initiative represents a new era in space navigation and surveillance, setting the stage for safer and more secure operations in an increasingly contested space environment.





