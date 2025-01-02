



International condemnation has followed the tragic truck attack in New Orleans that resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals and injuries to over 30 others during New Year’s celebrations. The attack occurred around 3:15 a.m. on January 1, 2025, when a pickup truck was deliberately driven into a crowd on Bourbon Street, a popular area known for its nightlife and festivities. The driver, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, subsequently exited the vehicle and opened fire before being shot by police.





Global Reactions





France: President Emmanuel Macron expressed deep sorrow, stating, "New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism," and extended condolences to the victims' families.





United Kingdom: Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "horrific" and offered thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families.





Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the violence, emphasizing that "terrorism... has no place in our world" and expressing solidarity with the American people.





European Union: Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, stated her sadness over the attack and reaffirmed solidarity with the victims and their families.





United Nations: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, offering condolences to those affected and wishing for a swift recovery for the injured.





Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed grief over the loss of life due to "senseless hatred" during a time of celebration.





Saudi Arabia: The foreign ministry condemned the attack, echoing sentiments shared by various global leaders regarding the nature of terrorism.





The FBI is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism, suggesting that Jabbar may not have acted alone. Authorities discovered multiple weapons and what appeared to be improvised explosive devices in his vehicle. Eyewitness accounts describe a chaotic scene with people being thrown into the air as the truck sped through the crowd.





The incident has prompted discussions about security measures at public events, especially given New Orleans' history with similar attacks. The Sugar Bowl college football game scheduled for later that day was postponed due to the tragedy.





This attack serves as a stark reminder of ongoing concerns regarding public safety during large gatherings and highlights the need for vigilance against acts of violence motivated by hatred or extremism.





ANI











