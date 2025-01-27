



French President Emmanuel Macron has extended his warm greetings to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, celebrated on January 26, 2025. In a message shared on social media, Macron expressed his fond memories of the previous year's celebrations when he was the chief guest and highlighted his anticipation for an upcoming meeting with Modi at the Summit on Action for Artificial Intelligence in France next month.





Macron's message included a photograph from his visit to India in 2024, emphasizing the strong friendship between France and India. He stated:





"My congratulations to the Indian people and my dear friend Narendra Modi on this Republic Day. Fond memories of that great moment of friendship I shared with you in 2024. Looking forward to seeing you in France in February for the Summit on Action for Artificial Intelligence" .





This year's Republic Day was marked by a grand parade showcasing India's military strength and cultural diversity, attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who served as the chief guest. Prime Minister Modi also took to social media to celebrate the day, reflecting on India's journey as a republic and expressing gratitude towards those who contributed to the nation's democratic ideals.





ANI







