



Speculation regarding a potential coup against the current army chief of Bangladesh, General Waqar-uz-Zaman, has intensified recently. This speculation centres around Lieutenant General Mohammad Faizur Rahman, who is perceived as having pro-Islamist inclinations and is reportedly seeking to consolidate support within the military to challenge General Zaman's leadership.





Lieutenant General Rahman, who currently serves as the quartermaster general of the Bangladesh Army, has been engaging with foreign intelligence, including a recent meeting with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) delegation in Dhaka. This has raised concerns about his intentions and the possibility of a coup. Although he does not command troops directly, insiders suggest that he is exploring ways to gain backing from the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), which is the intelligence wing of the army.





In contrast, General Waqar-uz-Zaman has positioned himself as a centrist figure who maintains favourable relations with India and aims to prevent an Islamist takeover in Bangladesh. His leadership has been pivotal in stabilizing the country during recent political upheavals, including the resignation and exile of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid mass protests last August.





The political landscape in Bangladesh has been tumultuous since Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5, 2024, following widespread protests against her government. The army subsequently announced plans to form an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. This shift in power dynamics has led to significant speculation about the military's role and its internal factions.





The situation remains fluid, with various factions within the military potentially vying for influence. Analysts are closely monitoring these developments as they could significantly impact Bangladesh's political stability and its relations with neighbouring countries, especially India and Pakistan. The outcome of this speculation could lead to either a consolidation of power within the current military leadership or a shift towards more Islamist-oriented governance under Rahman's influence.





