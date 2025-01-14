



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to showcase its innovative Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) at Aero India 2025, which will take place from February 10 to 14, 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore. This biennial aerospace exhibition is a major platform for displaying advancements in military and civilian aviation technologies.





CATS is designed to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) by integrating manned and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The system utilizes a mothership—specifically, the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)—to control a network of autonomous drones, including the CATS-Warrior, which is a low-observable unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV). This approach allows for coordinated operations that can execute high-risk missions while minimizing pilot exposure to danger.





Key Features of CATS





Autonomous Operations: The CATS-Warrior can operate autonomously up to 700 km from its mothership in contested airspace, performing various roles such as reconnaissance and target engagement.





Deep Strike Capabilities: It can strike targets up to 350 km away using precision-guided munitions, enhancing the IAF's deep-strike capabilities.





Collaborative Development: HAL has collaborated with organizations like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private firms to accelerate the development of CATS. The successful engine ground run of the CATS-Warrior prototype was recently completed, marking a significant milestone ahead of its unveiling at Aero India.





The introduction of CATS comes at a critical time for the IAF, which is facing challenges related to an ageing fleet and reduced squadron strength. The program aims to stabilize combat capabilities while more advanced aircraft, such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and upgraded versions of TEJAS, are being developed.





Aero India 2025 Highlights





Aero India 2025 promises to be an exciting event featuring:





Aerial Displays: Spectacular performances by military and civilian aircraft.





Exhibitions: Showcasing cutting-edge technologies in aerospace and defence from various exhibitors.





Networking Opportunities: A platform for industry professionals to engage and explore potential collaborations.





HAL's showcase of the CATS system at this prestigious air show is expected to attract significant interest from both domestic and international defence communities, potentially leading to future partnerships and export opportunities in defence technology.





Agencies







