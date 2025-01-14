



The ongoing delays in the delivery of the first batch of 40 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2009-2010, have raised significant concerns among military leadership and defence analysts. As of January 2025, these aircraft have yet to be fully delivered by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), despite earlier expectations for timely completion.





The IAF placed an order for 40 TEJAS aircraft, which were intended to replace aging MiG-21s and enhance India's air combat capabilities.





HAL has faced multiple challenges that have hindered the timely delivery of these jets.





Key issues include:





A significant delay has been attributed to the supply of F404 engines from General Electric (GE) Aerospace, which has pushed back the expected delivery timeline. The first engines were scheduled for delivery in March 2023 but have been postponed to March 2025 due to production issues at GE's facilities.





HAL has struggled to maintain the required production pace, which has further compounded delays. The IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress, emphasising the need for accelerated production to meet operational requirements.





The delays in delivering the TEJAS aircraft come at a time when regional security dynamics are increasingly complex. With China's rapid military modernization and advancements in air combat technology, including the testing of sixth-generation jets, India’s military readiness is under scrutiny. The IAF's ability to induct modern fighter jets like the TEJAS MK-1A is crucial for maintaining a strategic balance in the region.





What Measures Are Being Taken To Address Engine Supply Issues For TEJAS: Key Measures To Resolve Engine Supply Issues



Engagement with General Electric (GE): The Indian government and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are actively engaging with GE Aerospace to resolve the supply chain challenges that have led to delays in delivering the F404 engines. GE has committed to starting deliveries in March 2025, two years behind the original schedule. This commitment is crucial for HAL to ramp up production of the TEJAS MK-1A, which is vital for the Indian Air Force's operational readiness.

Establishment of Additional Production Facilities: HAL is establishing a fourth assembly line at its Nashik facility to increase production capacity. This new line aims to boost annual output from 16 to 24 aircraft, contingent on receiving a consistent supply of engines from GE. The new assembly line is expected to become operational in mid-2025, allowing HAL to compensate for previous delays once engine deliveries stabilise.

Security of Supply Arrangement: A recent agreement between India and the United States includes provisions for mutual access to industrial resources in case of supply disruptions. This arrangement aims to enhance resilience against future supply chain issues and ensure timely delivery of critical components like engines.

Financial Penalties And Accountability: The Indian government has imposed financial penalties on GE for the delays in engine delivery, signalling a firm stance on accountability within defence procurement. This move underscores India's commitment to ensuring that suppliers meet their contractual obligations, which is essential for maintaining defence preparedness.

Use of Reserve Engines: To mitigate immediate production setbacks, HAL has utilized reserve engines for initial testing and production of the TEJAS MK-1A. While this is not a long-term solution, it allows progress while awaiting new engine deliveries.

Establishment of New Assembly Line In Nashik Unit

The establishment of a fourth assembly line at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Nashik facility is set to significantly impact the production rates of the Tejas Mk1A fighter jets.

Enhanced Output: The new assembly line aims to increase HAL's annual production capacity for the TEJAS MK-1A from the current 24 aircraft per year to 30 units annually. This expansion is essential to meet the growing demands of the Indian Air Force (IAF), particularly in light of recent orders for additional jets.

Operational Timeline: The fourth line is expected to become operational by mid-2026, which will coincide with the anticipated ramp-up in engine deliveries from General Electric (GE). This timing is crucial as it will allow HAL to compensate for previous delays caused by engine supply issues.

Meeting IAF Requirements: The IAF currently operates 31 squadrons, which is below its sanctioned strength of 42. The increased production capacity will help address this shortfall, especially as older aircraft like the MiG-21 are phased out.

Mitigating Engine Supply Delays: With GE expected to begin delivering F404 engines by March 2025, the new assembly line will ensure that HAL can utilize these engines efficiently as they arrive, thereby facilitating a smoother production process and reducing backlog.

Strengthening Defence Capabilities: The ramp-up in production is not just about numbers; it plays a critical role in enhancing India's defence capabilities amid regional security challenges. A steady supply of indigenous fighter jets is vital for maintaining operational readiness and strategic deterrence.





Despite these setbacks, HAL is reportedly ramping up its production capabilities. The first TEJAS MK-1A jets are expected to undergo trials starting January 2025, with deliveries targeted by March 31, 2025. However, there remains scepticism regarding whether HAL can meet these deadlines given past performance and ongoing supply chain issues.





HAL is making efforts to address the delays in delivering the TEJAS aircraft, significant challenges remain that could impact India's defence capabilities and strategic posture in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.





IDN







