



The Trump administration is actively working to strengthen U.S.-India defence ties, emphasising military sales and collaborative projects. Since 2007, defence sales between the two nations have surpassed $25 billion, reflecting a significant partnership that has evolved in response to shared regional security concerns, particularly regarding China.





The U.S. is encouraging India to enhance its military acquisitions, with recent contracts including a $3.3 billion deal for 31 MQ-9B Predator drones and a $520 million agreement to establish a maintenance facility in India. These drones will significantly boost India's surveillance capabilities, particularly in monitoring Chinese activities in the Indo-Pacific region.





A major focus of the current negotiations is on co-development and co-production rather than simple imports. For instance, discussions are underway for the joint production of General Electric F414 engines for India's TEJAS MK-2 fighter jets, with an anticipated 80% technology transfer. This approach aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative aimed at enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities.





The defence collaboration includes joint exercises and security initiatives to address regional threats. The U.S. has also been promoting the Stryker armoured vehicle for potential joint manufacturing, aiming to fulfil India's requirement for new infantry combat vehicles.





India is looking to procure 114 multi-role fighter aircraft, with the U.S. vying for a significant share of this contract. The upcoming Aero-India event will showcase advanced U.S. fighter jets like the F-16 and F-35 to bolster this bid.





The growing defence partnership is underscored by geopolitical dynamics, particularly the rising assertiveness of China in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. As both nations perceive mutual security threats, they are likely to deepen their military cooperation through enhanced technology transfers and joint operational capabilities.





Moreover, the bipartisan support for strengthening defence ties ensures continuity in this strategic relationship regardless of political leadership changes in either country. The Trump administration's previous efforts included elevating India to Strategic Trade Authorization (STA-1) status, facilitating access to advanced technologies typically reserved for NATO allies.





The Trump administration's strategy aims not only to boost defence sales but also to foster a more reciprocal partnership with India that emphasizes co-production and technological collaboration, thereby enhancing both nations' military capabilities while addressing regional security challenges.





