



Bangalore-based start-up SpaceFields has achieved a significant milestone by successfully hot-firing India's first AeroSpike solid rocket engine. The static test took place at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus in Challakere, Karnataka, where the company utilized a high-performance HTPB-based composite propellant. During the test, the engine reached a peak thrust of 2000 Newtons and recorded a maximum pressure of 11 bar, generating a total impulse of 54,485.9 Newton-seconds.





The AeroSpike engine is designed to be altitude-compensating, allowing it to maintain optimal performance across varying atmospheric pressures, which is a significant improvement over traditional bell-nozzle engines. This capability could enable more efficient rocket designs, potentially reducing the number of stages required for launching payloads into orbit. CEO Apurwa Masook emphasized that this technology could lead to advancements in single-stage to orbit (SSTO) rockets, enhancing India’s position in the aerospace sector.





The successful test not only highlights SpaceFields' innovative approach but also paves the way for future developments in rocket propulsion technology within India.





