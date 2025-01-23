



JSW Defence has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in the state.





This initiative, announced on January 23, 2025, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, involves an investment of approximately ₹800 crore by JSW UAV Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Defence.





The project is being developed in collaboration with Shield AI, Inc., a prominent US-based defence technology company.





The new facility is expected to create over 200 high-value jobs and enhance Telangana's reputation as a hub for advanced technology and defence innovation. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted that this investment aligns with Telangana's strategic vision to become a leading destination for manufacturing across various sectors, including defence, semiconductors, and private space technology.





He emphasised the state's commitment to fostering innovation and driving economic growth through such partnerships.





IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu expressed optimism about the agreement, stating it would set a benchmark in the defence manufacturing sector and contribute significantly to making Telangana one of India’s largest manufacturing hubs.





The establishment of this facility marks a significant milestone in Telangana's journey towards indigenizing defence technology and enhancing its manufacturing capabilities.





PTI







