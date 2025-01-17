



A SpaceX Starship prototype disintegrated shortly after launch from Texas, leading to significant safety concerns and forcing nearby airline flights over the Gulf of Mexico to divert. This incident occurred just minutes after lift-off, raising alarms about the spacecraft's reliability and safety protocols during its test flights.





The breakup of the Starship prompted immediate action from air traffic control, resulting in diversions for flights operating in the vicinity. This disruption highlights the potential risks associated with large-scale space launches, particularly in areas with heavy air traffic.





"We did lose all communications with the ship - that is essentially telling us we had an anomaly with the upper stage," SpaceX Communications Manager Dan Huot said, confirming minutes later that the ship was lost.





The last time a Starship upper stage failed was in March last year, as it was re-entering Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean, but rarely has a SpaceX mishap caused widespread disruptions to air traffic.





This incident follows a series of test flights for the Starship, which have faced various challenges. In previous attempts, the vehicle has experienced failures during critical phases of flight, including a notable explosion during its first launch attempt in April 2023. Despite these setbacks, SpaceX continues to pursue ambitious goals for the Starship program, aiming for future missions that include crewed flights to Mars.





The recent failure raises questions about the design and safety measures of the Starship, particularly its lack of a launch escape system. Elon Musk has expressed confidence in the vehicle's reliability but regulatory scrutiny may increase following this incident.





