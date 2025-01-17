



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently emphasized Singapore's pivotal role in India's "Act East" policy and its broader vision for the Indo-Pacific region. This assertion was made during Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's state visit to India, which commenced on January 14, 2025. The visit is particularly significant as it marks the beginning of celebrations for the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore.





The MEA described Singapore as a "key pillar" in India's Act East policy, highlighting the country's importance in enhancing India's strategic and economic ties with Southeast Asia. This relationship has been characterized by a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was elevated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore in September 2024.





The bilateral relations between India and Singapore have been described as "robust and multi-faceted." This partnership has included significant investments, with Singapore being one of the largest investors in India for several years. Additionally, both nations have engaged in strong defence collaborations.





Discussions during President Shanmugaratnam's visit included potential initiatives such as establishing a corridor for renewable energy between the two countries. This reflects a shared commitment to not only strengthen economic ties but also address global challenges like climate change.





The Act East policy, which succeeded India's earlier Look East policy initiated in the early 1990s, aims to enhance India's engagement with ASEAN nations and other East Asian countries. Launched in 2014 under Modi's administration, this policy focuses on proactive economic and strategic partnerships to counterbalance China's influence in the region.





Singapore's role as a cornerstone of India's Act East policy underscores the strategic importance of ASEAN nations in India's foreign policy framework, particularly as both countries look forward to celebrating six decades of diplomatic relations while exploring new avenues for collaboration.







