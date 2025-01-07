Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on January 6, 2025, that he will resign as leader of the Liberal Party but will remain in his position as prime minister until a new leader is chosen. This decision comes amid significant pressure due to declining popularity and political turmoil within his party.





Trudeau stated, "I intend to resign as party leader and as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process". He emphasized the need for the party to have a clear choice in the upcoming elections, acknowledging that internal conflicts hinder his effectiveness as a candidate.





Trudeau's leadership has faced challenges, including a substantial drop in approval ratings—down to 19%—and a growing lead for the opposition Conservative Party, which is ahead by more than 20% in polls. The resignation follows the abrupt departure of key ally Chrystia Freeland, exacerbating perceptions of instability within his administration.





The Liberal Party will initiate a leadership selection process, with Trudeau remaining in office until this process is complete. Parliament has been prorogued until March 24, 2025, effectively suspending all parliamentary activities during this period. This suspension allows time for the leadership transition before the federal elections scheduled for late October 2025.





Trudeau's announcement marks a significant shift in Canadian politics, concluding nearly a decade of leadership since he first took office in 2015.