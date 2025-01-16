



India has been recognized as one of the world's most prepared job markets for future in-demand skills, according to the inaugural QS World Future Skills Index released on January 16, 2025. The index evaluates over 190 countries based on their readiness to meet the evolving demands of the global job market, focusing on four major indicators: Skills Fit, Academic Readiness, Future of Work, and Economic Transformation.





India ranks 25th globally when all indicators are combined, showcasing its capability to equip the workforce with future-ready skills.





The country excels particularly in the Future of Work category, securing the second position worldwide with a score of 99.1, just behind the United States.





Other Indicators





Skills Fit: 37th

Academic Readiness: 26th

Economic Transformation: 40th





Strengths





India's strong performance is attributed to several factors:





A vibrant start-up ecosystem and a youthful population that foster innovation in digital, AI, and green technologies.





A high percentage (59%) of companies actively deploying AI technologies, indicating a robust integration of these skills into the workforce.





Areas For Improvement





Despite these strengths, the report highlights critical areas needing enhancement:





The need for better alignment between higher education and industry requirements.





Development of skills related to sustainability and innovation, where India scored lower compared to other metrics.





The QS analysis suggests that India's economic growth trajectory—projected at an average of 6.5% annually between 2025 and 2030—positions it favourably compared to aging economies globally. However, to sustain this growth, there is a pressing need for reforms in higher education and increased collaboration between academia and industry.





While India is making significant strides in preparing its workforce for future demands, addressing existing gaps in education and sustainability practices will be crucial for maximizing its potential in a rapidly evolving global job market.





ANI











