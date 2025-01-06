



The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini has embarked on the longest and most challenging leg of its global circumnavigation expedition, known as Navika Sagar Parikrama II. The vessel set sail from Lyttelton Port, New Zealand, on January 4, 2025, with a crew consisting of two women officers, Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A.





This leg of the journey will cover approximately 5,600 nautical miles (about 10,400 kilometers), taking the crew across the South Pacific Ocean and through the treacherous Drake Passage, before reaching Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands. The expedition is notable not only for its distance but also for being a historic "double-handed circumnavigation," showcasing India's growing maritime expertise and the increasing role of women in naval operations.





Prior to this leg, INSV Tarini completed a 38-day voyage across the Indian Ocean and a subsequent 28-day journey from Fremantle, Australia to Lyttelton, where it arrived on December 22, 2024. During their stop in Lyttelton, the crew performed essential maintenance on the vessel and engaged with the local community, receiving a warm welcome from the Maori people.





Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi praised the officers for their courage and resilience, highlighting their role in exemplifying the spirit of adventure within the Indian Navy. This expedition not only aims to promote gender equality but also serves as a testament to India's commitment to maritime exploration and international cooperation.





Agencies







