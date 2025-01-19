



India has recently conducted an online training program for the Kyrgyzstan Armed Forces focused on United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations. This initiative took place on January 15 and 16, 2025, marking the second edition of such training organized by the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in New Delhi.





The program aimed to enhance the capabilities of Kyrgyz military personnel by providing them with a comprehensive overview of UN peacekeeping operations, including the complexities and challenges faced in volatile regions under the UN flag.





The training included interactive sessions, case studies, and scenario-based discussions designed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge for effective contributions to peacekeeping missions.





It also emphasised the core principles of UN peacekeeping, such as impartiality and civilian protection, while highlighting the importance of integrating women into these missions.





India's commitment to global peacekeeping is significant; it has contributed over 275,000 troops to UN missions since 1950, making it one of the largest contributors to these efforts. Currently, approximately 5,900 Indian personnel are deployed across 12 UN missions worldwide. This training capsule not only strengthens India-Kyrgyzstan ties but also reaffirms India's role as a reliable partner in promoting global stability and harmony.





