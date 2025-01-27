



Piyush Goyal, India's Union Minister, has expressed strong approval of the United States' decision to facilitate the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Goyal highlighted this significant move as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective counter-terrorism efforts and his ability to strengthen international relations.





In statements made following the US Supreme Court's clearance for Rana's extradition, Goyal emphasized that this development marks a crucial step towards justice for the victims of the 26/11 attacks. He commended PM Modi for his persistent efforts in combating terrorism and fostering cooperation with global partners to ensure accountability for such heinous acts.





The extradition is seen as a pivotal moment in India's fight against terrorism, reflecting a collaborative approach between India and the US in addressing security challenges.





