India Hails US Clearing Way For Terrorist Tahawwur Rana's Extradition
Piyush Goyal, India's Union Minister, has expressed strong approval of the United States' decision to facilitate the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Goyal highlighted this significant move as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective counter-terrorism efforts and his ability to strengthen international relations.
In statements made following the US Supreme Court's clearance for Rana's extradition, Goyal emphasized that this development marks a crucial step towards justice for the victims of the 26/11 attacks. He commended PM Modi for his persistent efforts in combating terrorism and fostering cooperation with global partners to ensure accountability for such heinous acts.
The extradition is seen as a pivotal moment in India's fight against terrorism, reflecting a collaborative approach between India and the US in addressing security challenges.
