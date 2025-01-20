



DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) is set to conduct environmental tests for an Anti-Jamming Antenna, which is likely intended for use in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the resilience of UAVs against jamming, which can disrupt Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals crucial for navigation and positioning.





The environmental testing of the Anti-Jamming Antenna aims to evaluate its performance under various conditions, ensuring reliability in operational environments. The tests are part of a tender floated by DRDO, with significant focus on the antenna's capability to mitigate interference from multiple jamming sources.





Anti-jamming technologies are essential for UAVs, as they are vulnerable to GNSS signal disruption. Effective anti-jamming antennas can nullify interference from several concurrent sources, thereby maintaining accurate positioning and navigation capabilities. The design and performance of these antennas are critical for mission success, particularly in defence applications.





The tender for the environmental tests closed on January 16, 2025, indicating that the testing phase is imminent. This aligns with DRDO's ongoing efforts to advance indigenous technologies in defence systems.





The development and testing of such technologies reflect DRDO's commitment to enhancing the operational capabilities of UAVs, ensuring they can function effectively even in contested environments.





