



Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS), a subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, has partnered with LS Spectrum Solutions, a subsidiary of Germany's LS Telecom AG, to introduce advanced drone-based spectrum analyzers in India. This collaboration aims to enhance the marketing, assembly, and distribution of these innovative solutions within the Indian market, aligning with the government's "Make in India" initiative.





The partnership will primarily target sectors such as defence, telecommunications, and civil aviation. The drone-based spectrum analysers are designed for real-time monitoring and management of communication frequencies, addressing challenges like unauthorized communications and enhancing spectrum management capabilities.





Capabilities: The drones will support various functions including:





Spectrum surveillance Direction finding Geolocation Electronic support measures Signals intelligence





Market Impact: This partnership is expected to significantly bolster Optiemus's offerings in the drone and defence sectors, providing a competitive edge in the market. The collaboration will also explore opportunities to develop solutions for unauthorized cellular activities, such as illicit communications from prisons.





OUS plans to assemble LS Spectrum's products locally at its facility in Noida, which is expected to contribute to job creation and technology transfer within India.





The partnership is poised to revolutionize spectrum management across multiple industries in India by leveraging cutting-edge technology and local expertise. Both companies are optimistic about increasing awareness and adoption of these sophisticated drone-based solutions throughout the country, thereby contributing to India's growing technology landscape.





Agencies







