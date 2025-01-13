



Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently launched a new indigenous VEGA-based System-on-Chip (SoC) and two development boards at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Pune. This event took place on January 11, 2025, and is part of India's broader initiative to advance its technological capabilities as it aims to become a developed nation by 2047.





Launch of THEJAS64 SoC: The THEJAS64 is highlighted as the first fully indigenous 64-bit VEGA-based SoC, designed specifically for robust and secure embedded applications. This development is significant in enhancing India's semiconductor capabilities.





Development Boards: Two development boards were introduced:





ARIES ECO: Targeted towards students, this board facilitates hands-on experimentation with applications such as sensor fusion, smart meters, and wearable devices. It serves as an accessible platform for education and research in embedded systems.





ARIES NOVA: Details about this board were less emphasized, but it is also part of the DIR V VEGA processor-based offerings from C-DAC.





Vaishnaw emphasized that computing and technological advancement are essential for India's development goals. He noted that C-DAC plays a pivotal role in this landscape by facilitating research and development in IT and electronics across various academic institutions. The minister mentioned that around 240 institutions are equipped with advanced tools for semiconductor design, which will help students transition from theoretical knowledge to practical applications in the industry3].





Additionally, C-DAC plans to run competitions for students proficient in semiconductor design tools and will also introduce certification courses to enhance their readiness for the semiconductor industry.





This initiative reflects India's commitment to fostering innovation in technology and building a self-reliant ecosystem in semiconductor manufacturing and design.





