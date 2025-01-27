



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 27 to January 29, 2025. This trip aims to strengthen the bilateral ties between India and the UAE, focusing on enhancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Jaishankar is scheduled to meet with Emirati leaders to review and discuss the close partnership between the two nations and explore new avenues for collaboration across various sectors.





A significant aspect of his visit includes delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session of the Raisina Middle East Conference in Abu Dhabi, which serves as a platform for political dialogue in the region.





The UAE is a crucial strategic partner for India, hosting over three million Indian nationals and being a major energy supplier. In 2023-24, bilateral trade reached approximately $83.65 billion, with India being the UAE's second-largest trading partner.





The diplomatic relations between India and the UAE have been robust since their establishment in 1972. This visit follows several high-level exchanges, significantly enhancing their economic and strategic ties.





Jaishankar's visit is expected to add new momentum to the evolving relationship between India and the UAE, reflecting both nations' commitment to deepening their partnership in various domains.





