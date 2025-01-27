



Russia's Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate," a fifth-generation stealth fighter, is reportedly nearing the final stages of its development. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has confirmed that the aircraft is progressing well, with plans for its export to international markets, including potential buyers in India and various Middle Eastern and African nations.





Sergei Korotkov, a senior UAC official, stated that the Su-75 has reached a promising stage of readiness, allowing for optimism about its future. Initially unveiled at the MAKS-2021 Air Show, the Checkmate was expected to make its first flight in 2023; however, this timeline has been pushed back to 2025 due to various challenges including international sanctions and resource allocation issues stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





Renowned Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi markets the “Checkmate” as a cost-effective alternative to Western stealth fighters, combining advanced capabilities with affordability.





Specifications And Features





The Su-75 is designed as a single-engine fighter with advanced stealth capabilities. Its specifications include:





Maximum Speed: Approximately Mach 1.8





Operational Range: 1,864 miles (around 3,000 kilometers)





Maximum Altitude: 54,100 feet





Weapons Payload: Up to 7.4 tons of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles stored internally to maintain stealth.





The aircraft is marketed as a cost-effective alternative to Western fighters like the F-35, with an estimated cost of $30 million to $35 million per unit, significantly lower than its competitors.





Despite the optimistic outlook from UAC officials regarding international interest in the Su-75, there are significant hurdles that may impede its success. These include ongoing sanctions limiting access to critical technologies and components, as well as shifting Russian military priorities that have focused more on immediate operational needs due to the Ukraine conflict.





While the Su-75 "Checkmate" is advancing towards completion and aims to fill a niche in the global market for affordable stealth fighters, its future remains uncertain due to external pressures and internal challenges faced by Russia's defence industry.





TASS







