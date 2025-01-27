



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, for their warm wishes on India's 76th Republic Day, celebrated on January 26, 2025.





Response to President Macron: Modi acknowledged Macron's greetings and highlighted the significance of Macron's presence at the previous year's Republic Day parade, calling it a pivotal moment in their strategic partnership. He stated, "Your kind greetings on India’s 76th Republic Day are deeply appreciated... See you soon at the AI Action Summit in Paris as we work together for a better future for humanity".





Response to Prime Minister Martin: In his message to Martin, Modi expressed confidence that the enduring friendship between India and Ireland, grounded in shared democratic values, would continue to strengthen. He remarked, "I am confident that the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Ireland... will continue to strengthen in times to come".





The Republic Day celebrations showcased India's cultural diversity and military strength, attended by various dignitaries, including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Modi also thanked other leaders from Nepal, Maldives, Thailand, and Bhutan for their congratulatory messages.





