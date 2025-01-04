



The Indian Army has introduced a significant change in its promotion policy for Lieutenant Generals, shifting to a merit-based system. This new policy will be implemented on March 31, 2025, and aims to enhance the selection process for top positions in tri-service theatre commands through a quantified assessment system.





Quantified Assessment System





Under this system, Lieutenant Generals will be evaluated based on their performance using revised Annual Confidential Report (ACR) forms. They will be graded on various attributes on a scale from 1 to 9, marking a departure from the previous seniority-based promotions. This change aligns the Army's promotion practices with those already in place in the Navy and Air Force, which have utilized similar merit-based evaluations for their equivalent ranks.





Exclusions From the New Policy





The new merit-based promotion system will not apply to the Vice Chief and the commanders-in-chief of the Army's six operational commands and one training command. These positions are still subject to traditional seniority rules.





Concerns Among Officers





Some officers have expressed reservations regarding this new policy. They argue that very few officers reach the rank of Lieutenant General after being assessed solely on merit throughout their careers. There are fears that introducing merit at this stage could lead to potential interference, whether political or otherwise, in the promotion process.





This policy shift occurs as India prepares to establish integrated theatre commands aimed at addressing operational challenges posed by neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan. The new promotion framework is seen as essential for creating a unified command structure within the armed forces.





ET







