



Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, the Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), recently made a significant statement emphasizing that every citizen of India is akin to a soldier. He articulated that while serving in uniform has its unique appeal, individuals can also contribute to the nation without necessarily wearing military attire. This perspective highlights the broader role of citizens in national service, suggesting that patriotism and duty extend beyond traditional military service.





"I have heard many cadets express a desire to join the armed forces -- the Army, Navy, and Air Force. It's wonderful that you want to, as serving the nation in uniform has a distinct charm. But to serve the nation, one may not necessarily need to wear a uniform. This is something we must remember," the IAF chief said.





He recounted a visit to a camp to emphasise his point. "Somebody there said -- 'Every soldier is a citizen in uniform, and every citizen is a soldier out of uniform'. I think that is the way... Each and every citizen of this country is a soldier, and should look after the country, to ensure its safety and security...," the air chief marshal said.





Singh's remarks were made during a recent event, where he underscored the importance of collective responsibility among citizens in safeguarding the nation. He pointed out that in today's world, characterized by various conflicts and security challenges, every citizen has a role to play in maintaining national integrity and security. This sentiment reflects a growing recognition of the interconnectedness between civilian efforts and military objectives in ensuring national defence.





Marshal Singh's assertion reinforces the idea that national service is a shared responsibility, urging all citizens to embody the spirit of service and commitment akin to that of soldiers.





PTI







