



Jake Sullivan, the outgoing U.S. National Security Advisor, recently emphasized the critical need to safeguard dual-use technologies—those that can be used for both civilian and military applications—from falling into adversarial hands. During his visit to India on January 5-6, 2025, Sullivan highlighted the collaborative efforts between the U.S. and India to ensure that these technologies are not misused, particularly in light of increasing global tensions and the potential for technology diversion to unfriendly entities.





Sullivan stressed the importance of aligning export control systems between the U.S. and India to protect their respective industrial strategies and secure supply chains. This alignment is crucial for preventing dual-use technologies from being diverted for malicious purposes.





He called for a comprehensive review of both outbound and inbound investments in sensitive sectors to further mitigate risks associated with dual-use technologies.





The discussion comes against a backdrop of U.S. sanctions on certain Indian entities for exporting dual-use technologies to Russia, underscoring the need for vigilance in technology transfers.





Sullivan's comments were part of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening U.S.-India cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, which includes sectors like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and clean energy. This partnership is seen as vital for both nations' strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.





Sullivan's warnings reflect growing concerns about geopolitical competition, particularly with nations like China, which he described as employing "predatory industrial strategies" that could threaten global technological stability.





ANI







