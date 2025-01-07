



US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, during his recent visit to New Delhi, announced significant steps towards delisting Indian nuclear entities from US restrictions. This move aims to enhance civil nuclear cooperation between the United States and India, facilitating a more robust partnership in clean energy and advanced technologies.





Delisting Indian Nuclear Entities: Sullivan confirmed that the US is finalizing the necessary steps to remove Indian entities, such as the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, from its restricted list. This action is intended to promote collaboration in civil nuclear energy and high-tech sectors, which have been historically impeded by regulatory barriers.





The US imposed sanctions on Indian entities following India's nuclear tests in 1998. Although these sanctions have been gradually eased over the years, significant obstacles remained due to India's nuclear liability laws, which hold suppliers accountable for accidents—an approach that differs from global norms. Sullivan emphasized that this delisting reflects a long-awaited step in realizing the vision of civil nuclear cooperation initially laid out nearly two decades ago by former leaders of both nations.





Sullivan's discussions with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval included a review of ongoing cooperation in defence, cyber security, and maritime security. They also touched upon updates to US missile export control policies aimed at boosting commercial space collaboration between the two countries.





The announcement is expected to pave the way for deeper technological partnerships, including potential joint ventures in semiconductor technology and space exploration. Sullivan noted that this initiative could significantly enhance the strategic partnership between India and the US, benefiting both nations and contributing to global stability.





This development marks a pivotal moment in US-India relations, aiming to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership while addressing previous frictions related to nuclear cooperation.





ANI



