



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive raids across multiple locations in Kashmir on January 28, 2025, as part of an investigation into the targeted killings of migrant laborers. These raids are linked to the shooting deaths of two non-local workers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, who were killed by militants in Srinagar's Shalla Kadal neighbourhood on February 7, 2024.





The NIA executed searches at six locations in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam, and Baramulla.





The agency is investigating a terror conspiracy involving militants from the Resistance Front (TRF), a faction associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). A chargesheet filed in August 2024 named four terrorists, including a Pakistan-based handler.





Incriminating materials were reportedly seized during the raids, which targeted residences linked to sympathizers and operatives of the militant groups involved.





According to available information, one of the raids targeted the residence of a well-known business family in Srinagar with roots in Sopore, along with two other locations in Sopore.

Electronic devices and documents were seized for further analysis. Targeted attacks against migrant workers, including truck drivers, began after the abrogation of Article 370.

In addition to migrant workers, some employees from outside Kashmir and a restaurant owner have also lost their lives in similar attacks. The attacks also resulted in the death of a prominent Kashmiri Pandit, a chemist, and a school principal, a woman from the Sikh community.

Following these attacks, the police and the NIA intensified operations against groups involved in such acts.





This operation is part of ongoing efforts by Indian authorities to address violence against migrant workers in the region, which has raised significant concerns regarding their safety and security.





