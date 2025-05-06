



In the wake of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a significant meeting with his Japanese counterpart, General Gen Nakatani, in New Delhi.





During the India-Japan Defence Ministerial Meeting, Singh expressed deep gratitude to the Japanese government for its prompt and strong show of solidarity with India following the Pahalgam attack. He specifically acknowledged Japan's unequivocal support for India in its fight against terrorism and praised the Japanese leadership for condemning the violence and calling for responsible action by all stakeholders.





Singh highlighted the importance of Japan’s role in strengthening the Indo-Japan defence partnership, noting that the bilateral relationship has grown into a “Special, Strategic and Global Partnership.” He commended General Nakatani for his efforts in deepening defence cooperation, recalling previous agreements such as the Defence Equipment and Technology Cooperation Agreement and the Protection of Classified Military Information Agreement, which have laid a strong foundation for collaboration between the two countries.





Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding defence cooperation, with discussions focusing on enhancing industry ties, technological collaboration, and interoperability between the armed forces. They agreed to establish a new consultation body comprising senior representatives from both nations' militaries to oversee progress in defence cooperation. This body will explore avenues for joint development of defence equipment, including fighter aircraft and tanks, and the potential export of Japanese engines to India.





The meeting also addressed broader regional security concerns, with both sides emphasizing the need for a rules-based Indo-Pacific and expressing intent to broaden joint military exercises. Singh’s remarks reflected confidence that the Indo-Japan defence partnership would reach new heights under the renewed leadership and shared vision for peace and stability in the region.





The India-Japan Defence Ministerial Meeting served as a reaffirmation of the strong strategic partnership between the two nations, with Rajnath Singh’s gratitude to Japan underscoring the importance of international solidarity in the face of terrorism and the ongoing commitment to deepening defence ties for regional and global security.





ANI







