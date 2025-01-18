



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised India's diplomatic approach by stating, "Our endeavour is to maximise friendships, minimize problems." This remark was made during a recent address, highlighting the importance of fostering strong international relationships while addressing potential challenges.





Jaishankar elaborated on the complexities of global diplomacy, noting that while India seeks to build friendships with as many nations as possible, some relationships can be intricate due to differing cultural and diplomatic norms. He pointed out that not all allies share India's ethos of mutual respect, which can lead to complications in diplomatic interactions.





He described the current geopolitical landscape as multipolar, where nations often balance their interests and maintain options that may not always align with those of their partners. This reality necessitates a pragmatic approach to international relations, where India aims to enhance cooperation while navigating these complexities.





In his remarks, Jaishankar also reflected on the evolving nature of India's relationships with key partners such as the United States, Japan, and Australia, particularly within frameworks like the QUAD. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for revitalizing these ties over the past decade.





