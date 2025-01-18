



In a press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "The indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai is participating in the fourth edition of the Multinational Exercise LA PEROUSE.





The Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer, INS Mumbai, is currently participating in the fourth edition of the multinational naval exercise La Perouse, which commenced on January 16 and will continue until January 24, 2025. This significant exercise is taking place in the strategically vital straits of Malacca, Sunda, and Lombok, which are crucial for global maritime trade and are often subject to various risks, including illegal activities and natural disasters. INS Mumbai is joining naval forces from eight other countries: the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.





This edition will witness participation of personnel/surface and sub-surface assets from various maritime partners including Royal Australian Navy, French Navy, Royal Navy, United States Navy, Indonesian Navy, Royal Malaysian Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy and Royal Canadian Navy."





La Perouse aims to enhance maritime cooperation among the participating nations by developing a common situational awareness through improved maritime surveillance and interdiction operations. The exercise includes a range of complex multi-domain drills such as surface warfare, anti-air warfare, air defense, cross-deck landings, and tactical maneuvers. Additionally, it will involve constabulary missions like Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations.





The Indian Ministry of Defence emphasized that India's involvement in La Perouse reflects its commitment to a rules-based international maritime order and aligns with its vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). This participation not only enhances tactical interoperability among allied navies but also strengthens collaborative efforts to address maritime crises effectively.





ANI







