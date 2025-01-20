



Ambassador Mariano A. Caucino of Argentina to India recently emphasised the importance of shared values and common interests in the relationship between the two nations. In a statement made on January 20, 2025, he noted that despite the geographical distance and cultural differences, Argentina and India have developed a strong partnership based on mutual respect and cooperation.





Caucino highlighted that both countries have complementary economic situations, which facilitates collaboration across various sectors. He stated, "Our friendship is based on common interests in common values," underscoring the democratic principles and human dignity that both nations cherish. This foundation has allowed them to work together effectively on global challenges and foster deeper ties in areas such as defence, culture, and trade.





The ambassador's remarks come as Argentina and India celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, a milestone that reflects their enduring partnership and commitment to cooperation. This relationship has been marked by significant collaborations in defence, with joint military exercises and technology exchanges enhancing mutual understanding between their armed forces. Additionally, cultural exchanges, such as the growing popularity of tango in India and yoga in Argentina, further strengthen their bond.





Ambassador Caucino's vision for the future of Argentina-India relations is optimistic, focusing on continued collaboration in various fields while reinforcing the shared values that underpin their friendship.





ANI







