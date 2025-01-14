



On January 13, 2025, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted successful field evaluation trials of the NAG MK-2 anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at the Pokhran Field Range in Rajasthan. The trials were attended by senior Army officials and aimed to validate the missile's capabilities.





The trials ensured the missile's precision and validated its range, confirming its readiness for induction into the Indian Army. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Army, and industry partners.





The trials involved three tests where the missile systems effectively destroyed all designated targets, confirming both maximum and minimum firing ranges. This performance indicates that the NAG MK-2 is a reliable third-generation fire-and-forget missile system.





Following these successful evaluations, the entire weapon system, including the updated Nag missile carrier version-2, is now prepared for induction into the Indian Army.





The NAG MK-2 is an advanced anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India.

Key Features of NAG MK-2

NAG MK-2 is classified as a third-generation, all-weather, fire-and-forget ATGM, designed to engage and neutralize heavily armoured tanks.

The missile has a minimum operational range of 500 meters and a maximum range of up to 20 kilometers, depending on the variant used. Missile destroys targets with precision at all range limits.

It utilises an imaging infrared (IIR) seeker for target acquisition, allowing it to lock onto targets before launch. This system enhances its effectiveness in various combat scenarios, including both top attack and direct attack modes.

The Missile has Fire-And-Forget capability, once launched, the missile can autonomously track and engage targets without further guidance from the operator, making it highly effective against fast-moving or evasive targets.

The NAG MK-2 advanced manoeuvrability features with a jet-vane control system, which significantly improves its agility and precision during flight, allowing it to adapt to dynamic battlefield conditions.

It is designed to defeat modern Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) equipped with advanced composite and reactive armour, enhancing the Indian Army's anti-tank warfare capabilities. Capable of neutralising modern armoured vehicles equipped with explosive reactive armour (ERA).

The missile is expected to integrate technologies from the HELINA program, which is a helicopter-launched variant of the NAG missile, further enhancing its operational versatility.

The NAG MK-2 will be deployed using the updated version-2 of NAG Missile Carrier (NAMICA), which can carry multiple missiles and is based on the BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle. The NAG Missile Carrier version-2 was also field evaluated. With this, the entire weapon system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army.





The successful testing of the NAG MK-2 marks a significant advancement in India's indigenous defence capabilities, enhancing its arsenal against armoured threats.





Agencies







