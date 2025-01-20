



Quad leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific in a recent statement. This commitment is rooted in their collective efforts to support regional development, stability, and prosperity, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with regional organizations like ASEAN and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).





The Quad nations—Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—expressed strong support for ASEAN's leadership role and its principles, aiming to align their initiatives with ASEAN's priorities.





The Quad aims to enhance security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, positioning itself as a key player in maintaining peace and stability against rising tensions, particularly regarding China's assertiveness in the region.





The group has been active in various areas including health security, economic recovery, and vaccine diplomacy, especially highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has evolved into a broader strategy of public goods provision and strategic consultations among member states.





Looking ahead, the Quad plans to strengthen its partnerships with regional bodies and continue its collaborative efforts to address challenges in the Indo-Pacific.





The Quad's ongoing initiatives reflect its strategic vision of fostering a cooperative framework that prioritizes peace and stability in the region while addressing shared challenges through multilateral engagement.





ANI







