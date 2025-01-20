



Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed her satisfaction with the invitation extended to the Quad foreign ministers to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.





She emphasised that this invitation signifies an "iron-clad commitment" to enhanced cooperation among the Quad nations—Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.





Wong articulated that this gathering reflects a unified dedication to maintaining stability and security in light of growing regional challenges, particularly from China.





During her visit to Washington, Wong met with her counterparts from India and Japan, highlighting the importance of their collective efforts. She stated, "We’re really pleased at the invitation extended to Quad Foreign Ministers. It’s a demonstration of the collective commitment of all countries to the Quad, an iron-clad commitment in this time where close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific is so important".





This meeting is seen as a crucial opportunity for the Quad nations to reaffirm their strategic alliances and discuss future initiatives aimed at fostering regional peace and prosperity.





Wong also plans to engage with Senator Marco Rubio, Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, and other officials from the new administration to discuss key issues such as the AUKUS defence pact, which is vital for Australia's defence strategy and economic interests.





ANI







