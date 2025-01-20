A combination photo of Public Sector & Private industry developed defence equipment





The Indian Army has initiated a comprehensive plan to modernize its ordnance depots, a crucial step aimed at enhancing the safety, security, and operational efficiency of its ammunition storage facilities. This initiative comes in response to numerous incidents of fire and loss of ammunition over the years, which have raised concerns about the current infrastructure's adequacy. Modernisation project to be undertaken by private industry





The Army has projected an investment of approximately ₹3,500 crore for the modernization efforts. This funding will be allocated for upgrading security measures, fire-fighting infrastructure, and overall safety protocols across 16 major ammunition depots.





Recent incidents have highlighted the need for improved safety measures. The modernization plan includes constructing additional storage facilities, implementing modern de-militarization methods, and enhancing surveillance systems. The aim is to eliminate outdated practices and ensure that at least 80% of ammunition is stored in secure facilities rather than in open areas.





The modernization will incorporate advanced technologies for security and fire prevention. This includes state-of-the-art inspection and testing facilities, automated systems for fire detection, and improved packing and stacking methods for ammunition storage.





The modernisation is part of a broader 15-year strategy that focuses on not only physical upgrades but also on integrating modern manufacturing processes and workforce training. This holistic approach is designed to ensure that the Army can meet current operational demands while preparing for future challenges.





The plan will be executed in phases, with initial focus areas including building foundational capabilities, addressing vulnerabilities, and maintaining long-term investments in infrastructure.





The current and futuristic storage requirements would be identified and the best suited storage and retrieval system for the currently authorised inventory as well as the anticipated inventory of the future would be ascertained in the DPR.

The modernisation and upgradation of existing workshops and associated infrastructure to cater for current and future requirements would be suggested in line with contemporary industrial standards.





The Indian Army's modernization of ordnance depots represents a significant commitment to improving its logistical capabilities and ensuring the safety of its personnel and resources. By investing in modern technology and infrastructure, the Army aims to create a more resilient supply chain that can effectively support its operational needs in an evolving security landscape.





