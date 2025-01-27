



Colombia has made a significant policy shift in response to tensions with the United States regarding the deportation of Colombian nationals. Following a refusal to allow U.S. military planes carrying deported migrants to land, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has arranged for the presidential plane to repatriate these individuals, emphasizing the need for their "dignified return."





On January 26, 2025, President Petro denied entry to two U.S. military aircraft that were scheduled to transport approximately 80 Colombian migrants each from the U.S. This decision was rooted in concerns over how deportees were treated during such flights, with Petro stating that migrants should not be treated like criminals but rather with dignity and respect. He insisted that Colombia would accept its citizens only on civilian flights under humane conditions.





U.S. Response





In retaliation for Colombia's refusal to accept the deportation flights, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a series of punitive measures, including:





Emergency Tariffs: A 25% tariff on all Colombian imports to the U.S., set to rise to 50% within a week.





Visa Sanctions: Immediate revocation of visas for Colombian government officials and their allies.





Enhanced Inspections: Increased scrutiny of Colombian nationals and cargo entering the U.S..





Trump characterized Colombia's actions as a threat to U.S. national security and public safety, asserting that the country was violating international agreements regarding the acceptance of repatriated individuals.





Colombia's New Approach





In light of these developments and the sanctions imposed by the U.S., Colombia has decided to send its presidential plane to facilitate the return of its nationals who were previously set to be deported. The Colombian government stated that this measure aligns with its commitment to ensure that its citizens are treated with dignity upon their return. A dedicated team has been established to oversee this process and ensure respectful treatment for all returning Colombians.





This decision marks a notable shift in Colombia's approach to handling deportations from the U.S., reflecting both internal pressures and external diplomatic relations amidst escalating tensions between the two countries.





ANI







