The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) may have to delay the docking of two satellites, which are part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX).





The task was originally scheduled to be completed by January 6, but owing to complexities of operating satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), it has been pushed back.





If not done soon, ISRO may have to wait till March for another opportunity.





Operational Difficulties: Challenges In LEO Operations





Operating satellites in LEO (where SpaDeX satellites SDX01 and SDX02 are located) comes with its own challenges.





As former ISRO scientist Manish Purohit explained, "The Earth's rotation shifts the spacecraft's footprint after each orbit," making tracking efforts difficult.





With satellites moving at roughly 7km/s and orbiting in 90 minutes, ground stations only have a 15-20 minute window to stay in touch.





Mission prerequisites: Optimal conditions for the mission





The SpaDeX mission needs optimal conditions, such as a good sunlit cycle for the solar panels and a longer visibility duration for ground operations. Purohit, a solar energy and spacecraft solar panel expert said that these parameters are favourable at the moment but shall deteriorate in the coming days.





If ISRO doesn't conduct the docking manoeuvre soon, it may have to wait until March.





SpaDeX Mission's Importance And Future Implications



The SpaDeX mission is critical for India's future space missions, including lunar projects and the establishment of a space station. Successful docking technology will be a key requirement for future missions involving multiple spacecraft working in tandem.





As ISRO continues to assess its plan and conditions in orbit, enthusiasts and experts alike await the confirmation of when this pioneering docking attempt will finally happen.





A Leap Toward Autonomous Spacecraft Docking



The SpaDeX mission, which was launched on December 30, 2024 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, consists of two small satellites each weighing around 220kg.





They were injected into a circular orbit at an altitude of 475km.





The mission is acting as a cost-effective technology demonstrator for in-space docking - an ability that only three countries have at the moment: the United States, Russia, and China.





