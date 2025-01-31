



Shubhanshu Shukla is a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and an astronaut selected to pilot Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), marking him as the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on a private mission. This historic flight is scheduled for no earlier than spring 2025, launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.





Shubhanshu Shukla was born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He completed his training at the National Defence Academy (NDA) and was commissioned into the IAF fighter wing in June 2006. Over his career, he has accumulated approximately 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, and others.





As a distinguished pilot and combat leader, Shukla has been involved in significant roles within the IAF. His selection as an astronaut came through a rigorous process initiated by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) in 2019, where he was shortlisted among four candidates for India's Gaganyaan mission—India's first indigenous human spaceflight program. He underwent extensive training in Russia and at ISRO's facilities in India.





Axiom Mission 4 represents a collaboration between NASA, Axiom Space, and ISRO. The mission will involve a crew of four astronauts, including former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson as commander. Shukla's role will not only involve piloting but also conducting scientific experiments and outreach activities during the mission, which is expected to last up to 14 days aboard the ISS. He has expressed his intention to take items symbolizing India's cultural diversity into space and hopes to perform yoga poses while in microgravity.





Shukhla's journey is a significant milestone for India as it showcases the country's growing capabilities in space exploration and its participation in international space missions. His selection as pilot for this private mission underscores India's advancing role in global space endeavours.





