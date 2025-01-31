



Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is preparing for an extraordinary journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as the pilot of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), scheduled for launch in spring 2025. This mission marks a historic milestone, as Shukla will become the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS on a private mission, a collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





The Ax-4 mission will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The exact launch date is set for "no earlier than spring 2025".





Shukla and his crew will spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting various scientific experiments in microgravity.





He plans to perform five experiments, contributing valuable data for future space missions, including India's Gaganyaan program.





In a recent press conference, Shukla expressed his excitement about experiencing microgravity and mentioned that he intends to practice yoga aboard the ISS. He stated, "I will try to do yoga," integrating his passion for fitness into the unique environment of space. Additionally, he plans to carry items representing India's diverse cultural heritage and is experimenting with different types of Indian food with his crew members.





Shukla's mission includes a cultural aspect; he aims to take items that symbolize various regions of India, selected by university students as part of an initiative by ISRO. This effort reflects his desire to represent India on an international platform.





Shubhanshu Shukla's upcoming journey not only signifies a personal achievement but also represents a significant step for India's presence in space exploration.





