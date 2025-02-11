



Adani Defence & Aerospace, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), introduced India's Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India 2025 in Bangalore. The system, developed through a public-private partnership, is designed to enhance India's defence capabilities against aerial threats, especially drones.





The counter-drone system was launched by Dr. B.K. Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication System) of DRDO, with the goal of strengthening indigenous defence capabilities. It was developed under DRDO’s Transfer of Technology (ToT) framework.





Integrated into a 4x4 vehicle, the system includes a high-energy laser for neutralizing drones, a 7.62 mm gun for aerial engagement, and advanced radar, SIGINT, electro-optical sensors, and jammers for real-time target acquisition and tracking within a 10 km range.





The Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System is designed to offer long-range protection, agility, and precision, which is essential for modern defence forces. It is capable of automatic detection, classification, and neutralization of drones. The system integrates multiple counter-drone technologies into a single platform for rapid response and operational flexibility.





Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, stated that the unveiling highlights the success of India's defence innovation ecosystem and that the company is committed to providing the armed forces with advanced, indigenous defence technologies. Dr. B.K. Das emphasized that the system is a crucial step in enhancing India’s defence preparedness against asymmetric threats and DRDO's commitment to developing indigenous, next-generation solutions.





