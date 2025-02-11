



HAL's Dhruv-NG debuted at Aero India 2025, which took place in Bangalore. The event commenced on February 10 at Airforce Station Yelahanka. Dr. D K Sunil, Chairman & Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), highlighted HAL’s ground breaking innovations at the event.





HAL’s indigenously designed and developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) was a central attraction. The LUH is designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and light transport. It can reach speeds of 220 kmph, with a service ceiling of 6.5 km, a range of 350 km and a payload of 400 kg. The LUH is powered by a TM/HAL Ardiden 1U/Shakti 1U single turbo shaft engine.





Dhruv NG HAL displayed the Dhruv NG, an indigenously developed civil variant of the Advanced Light Helicopter (DHRUV MK-III). The civilian version is powered by ‘Shakti’ engines and features a civil-certified glass cockpit. It weighs 5,500 kg and has a maximum cruise speed of 250 kmph. It can be used for Heli-Tourism, VIP travel, offshore operations, and carrying stretchers with 9-14 seats.





The upgraded TEJAS MK-1A features a new avionic suite with AESA Radar, an Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS), and an externally mounted self-protection jammer (SPJ) for enhanced survivability, in-flight refuelling capability, and an Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS).





Other Exhibits HAL also displayed HJT-36, CATS Warrior, AMCA, and TEJAS MK-2. Scaled models of the Hindustan-228 and its amphibian variant were also displayed. A functional, full-scale engineering demonstrator of the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior was a highlight, along with the Advanced Light Helicopter Next Generation (DHRUV-NG) and Rotary Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (RUAV). A 1:1 model of the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) was also part of the pavilion.





HAL also intends to promote platforms like the Dhruv, TEJAS jets, and Do-228 for export markets and explore collaborations with MSMEs, start-ups, and academia. They will also display state-of-the-art avionics systems and static models of HTSE-1200 and GTEG-60 engines.





