



Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay recently concluded an official visit to India from February 20 to 22, 2025. During his visit, he participated in the SOUL Leadership Conclave in New Delhi, where he delivered a keynote address and expressed admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Tobgay sought Modi's mentorship for transforming Bhutan's public service sector and invited Indian businesses to invest in Bhutan's Ghelifu Mindfulness City (GMC) project.





The visit aimed to deepen the historical partnership between India and Bhutan, emphasizing cooperation in various sectors.





This trip reflects the ongoing efforts by both countries to strengthen their diplomatic ties and collaborate on socio-economic development projects.





