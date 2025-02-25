



The Border Security Force (BSF) has recently mobilised additional troops to units along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab and Jammu. This move is part of enhanced anti-infiltration measures aimed at deterring cross-border activities, including drone flights and terrorist infiltration from Pakistan.





As part of this strategy, the BSF has established nine 'tactical' headquarters, which are forward bases located near border posts. These tactical headquarters will be led by senior commanders, including commanding officers of the deployed battalions, to ensure effective command and control over the border areas.





The decision to mobilise more troops and create tactical headquarters was made in response to the vulnerability of these border regions to cross-border threats.





In Punjab, the BSF has been actively engaged in intercepting drones and seizing contraband, recovering 294 drones and seizing about 283 kg of heroin last year.





The increased deployment is intended to bolster security and prevent illegal activities along the 2,289 km-long India-Pakistan International Border, which spans across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.





The Jammu region, with its challenging terrain of dense forests and mountainous areas, poses significant security challenges, making the enhanced deployment crucial for maintaining border security.





PTI







