



The delivery of Apache AH-64E attack helicopters from the United States to the Indian Army has once again missed its deadline, which was set for February 2025. This delay follows a series of setbacks that have pushed back the original timeline significantly.





Initially, the contract, valued at approximately $800 million and signed in February 2020, stipulated that all six helicopters would be delivered by February 2024. However, due to various production issues, including supply chain disruptions and manufacturing setbacks, this timeline has been revised multiple times.





As of now, the Indian Army is expected to receive the first batch of three helicopters by late 2024 or early 2025, with the remaining three likely to follow three to four months later. The delays have raised concerns about India's defence readiness amid ongoing border tensions with neighbouring countries. The Indian Air Force already operates 22 Apache helicopters acquired under a separate deal finalized in 2015, but the Army's new acquisition is critical for enhancing its operational capabilities against armoured threats.





Boeing has faced scrutiny over its ability to meet these commitments, especially following several crashes involving Apache helicopters in the U.S. Army and reported electrical issues that have led to production halts. The situation has prompted discussions at high levels within the Indian government regarding potential penalties for these delays and their implications for future defense contracts with Boeing.





Overall, the continued postponements highlight significant challenges in defence procurement processes and underscore the importance of timely delivery in maintaining military readiness.